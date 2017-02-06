Little Witch Academia Heats Things Up
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 6, 2017 21:47 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Dragons, Image Gallery, Little Witch Academia, Moe, Trigger, Witches
Things have started to heat up with Little Witch Academia‘s 5th airing as the show’s witches are thrust into a dangerous situation due to the ever mischievous Akko, providing viewers some action at last as the girls risk their lives to fend off hordes of dragons – despite it being unlikely that they will suffer any actual harm.
Omake: