Youjo Senki Murderously Cute
- Date: Feb 5, 2017 17:34 JST
Youjo Senki‘s evil little heroine has been commanded to train her own battalion, an opportunity which she has delightfully reveled in as she has tasked her in-training recruits to go through a myriad of death-inducing exercises…
Omake:
Feels like Polands history. To be fair they were not the aggresor.
You gotta learn more. Romania declared war on Austria and Germany in 1916 and got itself conquered in about a month. That is what this alludes to.
Serious AOTY potential if they can keep it up. So far they are only using the "I try to sabotage this but these people actually got gud!" angle. That can't last for 13 episodes.