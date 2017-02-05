RSSChannel

Youjo Senki Murderously Cute

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-8

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-9

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-12

Youjo Senki‘s evil little heroine has been commanded to train her own battalion, an opportunity which she has delightfully reveled in as she has tasked her in-training recruits to go through a myriad of death-inducing exercises…

YoujoSenki-Episode5-1

YoujoSenki-Episode5-2

YoujoSenki-Episode5-3

YoujoSenki-Episode5-4

YoujoSenki-Episode5-5

YoujoSenki-Episode5-6

YoujoSenki-Episode5-7

YoujoSenki-Episode5-8

YoujoSenki-Episode5-9

YoujoSenki-Episode5-10

YoujoSenki-Episode5-11

YoujoSenki-Episode5-12

YoujoSenki-Episode5-13

YoujoSenki-Episode5-14

YoujoSenki-Episode5-15

YoujoSenki-Episode5-16

YoujoSenki-Episode5-17

YoujoSenki-Episode5-18

YoujoSenki-Episode5-19

YoujoSenki-Episode5-20

YoujoSenki-Episode5-21

YoujoSenki-Episode5-22

YoujoSenki-Episode5-23

YoujoSenki-Episode5-24

YoujoSenki-Episode5-25

YoujoSenki-Episode5-26

YoujoSenki-Episode5-27

YoujoSenki-Episode5-28

YoujoSenki-Episode5-29

YoujoSenki-Episode5-30

YoujoSenki-Episode5-31

YoujoSenki-Episode5-32

YoujoSenki-Episode5-33

YoujoSenki-Episode5-34

YoujoSenki-Episode5-35

YoujoSenki-Episode5-36

YoujoSenki-Episode5-37

YoujoSenki-Episode5-38

YoujoSenki-Episode5-39

YoujoSenki-Episode5-40

YoujoSenki-Episode5-41

Omake:

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-1

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-2

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-3

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-4

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-5

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-6

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-7

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-8

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-9

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-10

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-11

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-12

YoujoSenki-Episode5-Omake-13



    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    17:50 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Feels like Polands history. To be fair they were not the aggresor.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    17:53 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You gotta learn more. Romania declared war on Austria and Germany in 1916 and got itself conquered in about a month. That is what this alludes to.

    Reply to Rya
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    17:48 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Serious AOTY potential if they can keep it up. So far they are only using the "I try to sabotage this but these people actually got gud!" angle. That can't last for 13 episodes.

    Reply to Rya


