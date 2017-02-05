RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Wolfheinrich


Top 10 Most Hot-Blooded Mecha Anime

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-3

The most hot-blooded mecha shows have been ranked, with Gundam being tactfully shown the door in favor of its own ranking so as to utterly dominate, so the results may surprise as the beloved Gurren Lagann has somehow been overthrown by a lesser known series…

With Gundam being so hot-blooded as to be excluded from the results in favor of having its own ranking, this ranking covers non-Gundam franchises:


1. Fafner in the Azure

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-1

2. Gurren Lagann

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-2

3. Code Geass

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-3

4. GaoGaiGar

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-4

5. Aldnoah Zero

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-5

6. Macross Frontier

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-6

7. Neon Genesis Evangelion

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-7

8. Ginga Kikoutai Majestic Prince

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-8

9. Toppu o Nerae!

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-9

10. Eureka Seven

Top10-NonGundam-Mecha-Anime-2017-10



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    3 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:10 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Bullshit list is bullshit.
    FFS Gurren Laggan is literally fueled by hotbloodiness!
    GaoGaiGar should be no.2 behind TTGL.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:06 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    There's a show that's MORE hot-blooded than Gurren Lagann? This I gotta see.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    02:01 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Aldnoah Zero and hotblooded? The main character is dead inside, gives 0 fucks and defeats alien invasion alone without breaking a sweat. Did I miss something?

    Reply to Rya


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Infinite Stratos 2 Pantsu Evaporation Chaos
    New Vocaloid “Sukone Tei” Announced
    Leader Of A Girl Gang = True Gangbanging
    Microsoft Chikan Busted For Schoolgirl Groping
    Spats Ero Gallery
    Karanak – The Russian Tony?
    Yukata Elite Gallery
    For the Lady Erogamer


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments