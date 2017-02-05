Top 10 Most Hot-Blooded Mecha Anime

The most hot-blooded mecha shows have been ranked, with Gundam being tactfully shown the door in favor of its own ranking so as to utterly dominate, so the results may surprise as the beloved Gurren Lagann has somehow been overthrown by a lesser known series…

With Gundam being so hot-blooded as to be excluded from the results in favor of having its own ranking, this ranking covers non-Gundam franchises:



1. Fafner in the Azure

2. Gurren Lagann

3. Code Geass

4. GaoGaiGar

5. Aldnoah Zero

6. Macross Frontier

7. Neon Genesis Evangelion

8. Ginga Kikoutai Majestic Prince

9. Toppu o Nerae!

10. Eureka Seven