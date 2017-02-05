Top 10 Most Hot-Blooded Mecha Anime
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 5, 2017 01:34 JST
- Tags: Aldnoah Zero, Code Geass, Fafner, Gaogaigar, Gurren Lagann, Mecha, Rankings
The most hot-blooded mecha shows have been ranked, with Gundam being tactfully shown the door in favor of its own ranking so as to utterly dominate, so the results may surprise as the beloved Gurren Lagann has somehow been overthrown by a lesser known series…
With Gundam being so hot-blooded as to be excluded from the results in favor of having its own ranking, this ranking covers non-Gundam franchises:
3. Code Geass
4. GaoGaiGar
5. Aldnoah Zero
8. Ginga Kikoutai Majestic Prince
10. Eureka Seven
Bullshit list is bullshit.
FFS Gurren Laggan is literally fueled by hotbloodiness!
GaoGaiGar should be no.2 behind TTGL.
There's a show that's MORE hot-blooded than Gurren Lagann? This I gotta see.
Aldnoah Zero and hotblooded? The main character is dead inside, gives 0 fucks and defeats alien invasion alone without breaking a sweat. Did I miss something?