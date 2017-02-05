Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ambassadors Unveiled

Though the event is still 3 years in the future, hype for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics has already reached boiling point where anime is concerned, with the release of the event’s official ambassadors demonstrating much love for the usual suspects is in the offing.

A brief video introducing the Tokyo 2020 Olympic’s 2D ambassadors, who most anime fans should be able to recognize:

Many are upset however at their personal favorites being excluded from the list (with Pikachu being one of the most coveted characters), though the video subtly hints that more ambassadors may be introduced in the future…