Kamichichi M “M*i Shiranui!”

Ero-animation creator Tsujimo ga Machi ni Yattekita has paid tribute to possibly the most revered woman in sexy fighting games – Mai Shiranui – with “Kamichichi M“, a fabulous animation depicting the woman putting her legendary breasts to good use for avid ero-enthusiasts everywhere.

The relatively plot-less animation revolves around the esteemed warrior maiden copulating with a man as opposed to fighting him to the death, something that pure-blooded fans upset at the defiling of Mai Shiranui’s purity will likely not be too happy about.

The fully-voiced animation comes as two separate movies totaling about 30 minutes in duration; fighting game enthusiasts can revel in Mai Shiranui’s beauty now.