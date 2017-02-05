Dimlight City: “Build Your Own Brothel!”

Western eroge developer TinyHat Studios has started a crowdfunding campaign for their upcoming brothel-building simulator “Dimlight City”, a game that tasks players both with managing prostitutes and building a brothel for them to work in.

The free-to-play title is currently being developed for Nutaku, Steam (which means an “all ages” version will be available) and mobile and is requesting funding by way of Kimochi, with backers who spend at least $2,000 getting to attend a launch party at an actual brothel in Nevada (where such services are legal).

So far, the project has managed to accumulate over $1,300 of its $20,000 goal in a week, though this $20,000 is merely a stretch goal as the game is slated to launch next summer – those interested in the game have over 30 days left to contribute.