Rotten Sanrio Boys Anime Announced

Wealthy mascot producer Sanrio has announced that its “Sanrio Boys” will soon be receiving their own anime, sure to be regarded as spectacular news amongst the fujoshi community and looking likely to increase the proportion of Japanese females they can milk like so many cows further still.

Introduced back in 2015, the Sanrio Boys targeted the female demographic in an attempt to boost sales, a rather odd decision considering Sanrio products are already overwhelmingly popular amongst women – though presumably the fujoshi market was their main goal with this effort.

The official Twitter account for the Sanrio Boys has naturally provided followers with a wealth of manly service whilst also promoting various Sanrio products:

Details regarding the anime have yet to be divulged.