RSSChannel

Recruiting

Wolfheinrich

Ota7


GhostintheShell-Live-Action-Trailer-SuperBowl-1

GhostintheShell-Live-Action-Trailer-SuperBowl-2

GhostintheShell-Live-Action-Trailer-SuperBowl-3

The highly controversial Ghost in the Shell live action film has managed to snag a time spot during the upcoming Super Bowl, certain to acquire the movie even more attention in addition to possibly even more complaints of its white-washing and bastardizing…

The 3-minute trailer that will play during the Super Bowl:

Fans of Ghost in the Shell can expect the live action iteration to arrive in theaters on March 31st.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Chen-04
    Comment by Chen-04
    00:11 05/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Looks like shit. Why did they even make this?

    Reply to Chen-04
    Comment by Anonymous
    23:59 04/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You don't see us whites calling it yellow-washing when you take our fads and media and adapt it into your own.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Infinite Stratos 2 Pantsu Evaporation Chaos
    New Vocaloid “Sukone Tei” Announced
    Leader Of A Girl Gang = True Gangbanging
    Microsoft Chikan Busted For Schoolgirl Groping
    Spats Ero Gallery
    Karanak – The Russian Tony?
    Yukata Elite Gallery
    For the Lady Erogamer


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments