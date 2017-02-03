Tranquil Horo Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Feb 3, 2017 04:10 JST
- Tags: Horo, Kemonomimi, Kotobukiya, Moe, PVC, Spice and Wolf
Spicy wolf-girl Horo has dressed up in some casual wear whilst proudly displaying her noble fox-ears to the world, sure to make anime fans crave another mentally stimulating season of Wolf and Spice once this Horo figure arrives in May.
Arrives in May? Got this figure back in 2012, so this must be what, the third production run?
fox ears? Horo is a WOLF.
"proudly displaying her noble fox-ears". Well I've lost faith in more then just sankakus top x posts.
ffs stop screwing around and just make a season 3 already...