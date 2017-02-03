To Love-Ru Darkness “Will Actually Climax Soon”

To Love-Ru Darkness has managed to providers readers with another salvo of sexiness with its latest release, possibly serving as one of the last instances of service the series will possess as it has been revealed that the legendarily impotent manga will soon reach its long delayed climax.

The announcement came by way of a Twitter post, meaning the cowardly Rito will indeed have to choose one of the franchise’s beloved maidens as his romantic partner, which many are hoping will not end up like the conclusion to the previous series…

The latest release of To Love-Ru Darkness:

Omake:

Theorists have already begun speculating that a continuation is likely already in the works…