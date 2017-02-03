KonoSuba 2 BD Boasts Megaman Parody Game
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Feb 3, 2017 09:24 JST
- Tags: Comedy, DVD Extras, Parody, Platformer, PV, Studio Deen, Subarashii Sekai
Much like the BD bonus for its first season, fantasy comedy Konosuba 2 has a special bonus game planned for its first BD, this time parodying Megaman as the game revolves around side-scrolling action – and allowing many to relive their game-intensive childhoods.
A PV of the bonus Megaman parody, which seems to be of even greater quality than the first season’s RPG:
The limited edition of KonoSuba 2’s first BD can allow buyers to relive their childhoods once the discs arrive on March 24th.