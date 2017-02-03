KonoSuba 2 BD Boasts Megaman Parody Game

Much like the BD bonus for its first season, fantasy comedy Konosuba 2 has a special bonus game planned for its first BD, this time parodying Megaman as the game revolves around side-scrolling action – and allowing many to relive their game-intensive childhoods.

A PV of the bonus Megaman parody, which seems to be of even greater quality than the first season’s RPG:

The limited edition of KonoSuba 2’s first BD can allow buyers to relive their childhoods once the discs arrive on March 24th.