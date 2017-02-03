RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Otaku Dan


KonoSuba 2 BD Boasts Megaman Parody Game

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-7

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-9

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-13

Much like the BD bonus for its first season, fantasy comedy Konosuba 2 has a special bonus game planned for its first BD, this time parodying Megaman as the game revolves around side-scrolling action – and allowing many to relive their game-intensive childhoods.

A PV of the bonus Megaman parody, which seems to be of even greater quality than the first season’s RPG:

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-1

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-2

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-3

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-4

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-5

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-6

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-7

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-8

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-9

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-10

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-11

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-12

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-13

KonoSuba2-BD-Megaman-Bonus-PV-14

The limited edition of KonoSuba 2’s first BD can allow buyers to relive their childhoods once the discs arrive on March 24th.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    BlazBlue: Central Fiction OP Lunges Forth
    Rail Wars! Train Harem Anime
    Anime Onanism Legends
    Idol Condemns Thong Wearing Child Idols as “Mortifying”
    Station Dungeons
    Shimei Ryomou Cosplay Tearing It Up
    Clannad Ero Gallery
    Lenfried Sakuya Anal Tail Ero-Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments