Aspiring artists may take interest in this automatic coloring software known as “Paints Chainer”, which gives users the opportunity to automatically color their time-consuming sketches in a matter of minutes – perfect for those too lazy or inexperienced to do it themselves.

Utilizing the software’s website, users can select what colors to implement and where they should be placed, ending up with a rather stunning end product of the more stylized variety.

Comparison images have already begun to surface on Twitter:

Those intrigued by the software can try it out themselves now.