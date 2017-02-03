Akiba’s Trip All About Street Fighter
- Date: Feb 3, 2017 04:11 JST
- Tags: Akiba's Trip, Arcade Gaming, Comedy, Gonzo, Image Gallery, Street Fighter
The latest episode of the Akiba’s Trip animation has strayed away from its main focus of forceful stripping to instead concern itself with Street Fighter, certainly inducing confusion amongst watchers while possibly still proving interesting to those familiar with the popular fighting game franchise.
Omake:
So this episode is basically an Advertisement for Street Figther?