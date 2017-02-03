A Rose In The Twilight Brimming With Style

A charming game that tells of a young cursed girl has arrived in the form of “A Rose In The Twilight”, with this latest trailer not only going in-depth about the plot but also going over the special abilities and characters at the disposal of players – and hopefully making for a harmonious combination of cuteness and eeriness.

The highly stylish trailer:

Players can be aesthetically pleased by the art-style of A Rose in the Twilight when it launches for the Vita and PC on April 11th.