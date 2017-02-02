RSSChannel

Top 20 Mangaka Who Slack Off Too Much!

Avid manga readers tired of the hiatuses that frequently afflict their favorite franchises have delivered this new ranking, which has listed the mangaka that go on break far too often – with first place somehow not being awarded to the man who was once too busy playing IdolMaster

The ranking:


1. Yoshihiro Togashi (Hunter X Hunter)

2. Suzue Miuchi (Glass Mask)

3. Katsura Hoshino (D.Gray-man)

4. Yoshiyuki Sadamoto (Neon Genesis Evangelion)

5. Hisashi Eguchi (Stop! Hibari-kun)

6. Kazushi Hagiwara (Bastard!!)

7. Daisuke Ashihara (World Trigger)

8. Mamoru Nagano (The Five Star Stories)

9. Takehiko Inoue (Vagabond)

10. Kentarou Miura (Berserk)

11. Kiyohiko Azuma (Yotsuba&!)

12. Masami Kurumada (Saint Seiya: Next Dimension – The Myth of Hades)

13. Zekkyou (Toradora!)

14. Ume Aoki (Hidamari Sketch)

15. Rei Hiroe (Black Lagoon)

16. Yoshiki Takaya (Bio-Booster Armor Guyver)

18/17 (tie). – Barasui (Ichigo Marshmallow) and Norio Sakurai (Mitsudomoe)

20/19 (tie). – Kouta Hirano (Drifters) and Minene Sakurano (Mamotte Shugogetten!)



