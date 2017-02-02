Magical Mirai 2017 Song Contest Unveiled

A song contest for the 2017th edition of Magical Mirai has been formally announced, allowing entrants to compose a song and possibly have it sung by Hatsune Miku and her Vocaloid companions on stage, an opportunity that any aspiring musician will likely appreciate as it may grant them significant notoriety.

One grand prize winner will have their musical piece sung by Miku at Magical Mirai 2017 and will also receive two free tickets, a variety of special goods and ¥10,000 worth of products from SONICWIRE – runners up (not limited to one person) will simply acquire ¥30,000 worth of products from the aforementioned SONICWIRE.

Submissions will begin being accepted on February 3rd and details regarding the contest will emerge on the same day, participants have until April 3rd to get their submission in.