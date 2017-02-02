RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Misty-Stix


MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-27

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-29

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-25

The latest entry into the Macross series – Macross Delta – has obtained a special art exhibition at the Parco Museum in Ikebukuro, naturally providing a wealth of illustrations, keyframe line art, initial designs and more that will certainly astound any attendee (save for the minority who loathe the series for some reason).

Some of the many illustrations on display:

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-1

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-2

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-3

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-4

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-5

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-6

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-7

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-8

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-9

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-10

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-11

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-12

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-13

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-14

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-15

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-16

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-17

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-18

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-19

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-20

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-21

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-22

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-23

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-24

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-25

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-26

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-28

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-30

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-27

MacrossDelta-Art-Exhibit-2017-29

The event will continue until February 2nd and can be accessed at the 8th floor of the Parco Department Store at Ikebukuro Station.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of No Name
    Comment by No Name
    01:07 02/02/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Nothing would please me more than to take a flamethrower into this exhibit and torch everything in site (excluding the people). Delta was a travesty that should be burned, buried, and forgotten, and NEVER dug up again.

    Reply to No Name


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Beako Destroys Sankaku Complex
    “If Super Mario Bros. Was Made in 2010…”
    Top 20 Winter 2015 Anime, According to Sony
    Tokyo Tightens Manga Ban
    Kaname Madoka Cosplay by Uriu
    Sultry Lingerie Gallery
    Ero-Cosplay Gallery I
    Goddess of Twitter: “Babyface!”


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments