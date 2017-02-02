Macross Delta World Exhibit Melodious Indeed
- Date: Feb 2, 2017 00:48 JST
The latest entry into the Macross series – Macross Delta – has obtained a special art exhibition at the Parco Museum in Ikebukuro, naturally providing a wealth of illustrations, keyframe line art, initial designs and more that will certainly astound any attendee (save for the minority who loathe the series for some reason).
Some of the many illustrations on display:
The event will continue until February 2nd and can be accessed at the 8th floor of the Parco Department Store at Ikebukuro Station.
