Namco Founder Masaya Nakamura Passes Away

MasayaNakamura-Obituary-91

Internet denizens have grieved over the recent passing of Masaya Nakamura (Namco’s founder) at the ripe age of 91, a legend amongst the video game world who had a hand in creating iconic arcade titles such as Pac-Man and Galaga.

Before becoming the “Nakamura Amusement Machine Manufacturing Company” (or Namco for short), Nakamura’s company originally started out as a Tokyo-based manufacturer that created amusement park rides aimed towards children, making the transition into the newly named “Namco” in 1958 (and producing their first original game in 1978).

Masaya Nakamura graciously stepped down from his role as CEO in 2002, instead taking on a senior management position instead.

The legendary man passed away on January 22nd, with his funeral being attended only by close friends and family members; a special farewell event honoring the man and his accomplishments (gaming and otherwise) is scheduled for an undisclosed time in the future.



