An ero-anime adaptation of widely lauded ero-RPG Monmusu Quest has arrived, with the first stunning episode providing a myriad of succulent succubi taking advantage of the meek and vulnerable male protagonist, a staple of the series that will surely not be the last occurrence…

The 15-minute animation has focused almost entirely on sex-scenes, revolving around an invasion of succubi who have been having their way with the males of a town to steal their souls, though most watchers will likely only be interested in the aforementioned H-content.

The ravenous monster girls of Monmusu Quest #1 can be observed in their natural habitat now.