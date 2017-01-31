Hardcore anime enthusiasts have given their opinions in regards to what they believe to have been the worst live action adaptations of anime and manga ever, with one of the most popular franchises of late seemingly not acquiring a movie of good enough caliber to live up to its “greatness”.

The ranking:



1. Shingeki no Kyojin

2. Kuroshitsuji

3. Lupin III

4. KochiKame

5. Terra Formars

6. Uchu Senkan Yamato

7. Devilman

8. Gatchaman

9. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

10. Okami Shoujo to Kuro Oji