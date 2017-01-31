RSSChannel

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-5

Hardcore anime enthusiasts have given their opinions in regards to what they believe to have been the worst live action adaptations of anime and manga ever, with one of the most popular franchises of late seemingly not acquiring a movie of good enough caliber to live up to its “greatness”.

The ranking:


1. Shingeki no Kyojin

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-1

2. Kuroshitsuji

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-2

3. Lupin III

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-3

4. KochiKame

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-4

5. Terra Formars

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-5

6. Uchu Senkan Yamato

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-6

7. Devilman

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-7

8. Gatchaman

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-8

9. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-9

10. Okami Shoujo to Kuro Oji

Top10-Worst-Live-Action-Adaptations-2017-10



