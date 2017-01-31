Top 10 Worst Live Action Adaptations
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 31, 2017 06:02 JST
- Tags: Adaptations, Kochikame, Kuroshitsuji, Live Action, Lupin, Rankings, Shingeki no Kyojin
Hardcore anime enthusiasts have given their opinions in regards to what they believe to have been the worst live action adaptations of anime and manga ever, with one of the most popular franchises of late seemingly not acquiring a movie of good enough caliber to live up to its “greatness”.
2. Kuroshitsuji
3. Lupin III
4. KochiKame
7. Devilman
8. Gatchaman