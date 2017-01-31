Sword Art Online Season 3 Rumored

Those who attended a test screening for the upcoming Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale movie have been told that a 3rd season for the ridiculously praised anime may be on the way, an unsurprising turn of events that many believe is inevitable regardless of whether the rumor is true or not.

Various Twitter denizens serve as the semi-reliable source, stating that the words “SAO will return” appeared on-screen after the movie’s conclusion, a rather pluasible turn of events considering how profitable the franchise has become (to the dismay of its many harsh critics), though not an officially confirmed one.

Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale will launch in theaters all over the world on February 18th.