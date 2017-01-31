Super Robot Wars X-Omega × IdolMaster

The mecha parody present in the IdolMaster anime has become a reality by way of smartphone game Super Robot Wars X-Omega, introducing a multitude of special mecha that should seem familiar to any avid IdolMaster fan and bound to cause the clever developers to rake in some hefty profits as a result.

A PV of all the special collectibles, set to IdolMaster’s “Arcadia”:

Super Robot Wars X-Omega is available now for iOS and Android.