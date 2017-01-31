Idol Jihen “An Insult to Politics”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 31, 2017 05:17 JST
- Tags: Comedy, Idol, Idol Jihen, Image Gallery, Law, MAPPA, Mizugi, Oppai
Political idol anime Idol Jihen has provided its faithful viewers with a surplus of sexy bikinis as the show’s idols participate in a myriad of wacky events, bound to serve as a welcome change of pace but sure to also anger the uptight few who still regard the anime to be an affront to all things political.
Omake:
“An Insult to Politics”
Lol
Could have done without ugly pic 16, this is most unfortunate. Positively speaking, some of the moments are cute, but it's like when you are browsing Sankaku Complex and you see part of a Nekopara hentai scene. You know it's good but you also know this cute cats went through some harsh stuff.