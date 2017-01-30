RSSChannel

Surveillance cameras have captured the thieving deeds of one desperate China man who infiltrated a sex shop early in the morning to steal a full-body sex doll (total: ~$44), with whatever criminal penalties his crime might attract likely paling compared to the lifelong celibacy which awaits him should he be caught.

Stealing from a vending machine that can be accessed 24 hours a day, the man can be observed forcefully breaking into one of its compartments to reap the goods within:

An investigation is apparently already underway in an attempt to find the pitiable man, with the store owner suspecting the crime to have been “premeditated” as the thief came with a bag of various implements to aid in his “heinous” deed.

The levels of desperation which prompted such an act may provoke some to pity – as might his level of moral turpitude provoke contempt.



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:10 30/01/2017

    Insert joke about how a real woman costs more than $44 and is often compared to being imprisoned.

