Dragon Ball Super “All About Kuririn”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 30, 2017 18:14 JST
- Tags: Dragon Ball Super, Drama, Image Gallery, Toei
Kuririn has continued to serve as the main focus of Dragon Ball Super‘s latest episode, which has unsurprisingly brought back the franchise’s antagonists (seemingly now an everyday thing for the series) in an attempt to help strengthen Kuririn’s body and will, though the chances this will lead to Kuririn becoming a bigger contender in the series seem slim.
Omake: