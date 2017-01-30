Cop’s Romero Special “Sexual Harassment!”

An policeman may be facing discipline for sexual harassment for putting female colleagues in a wrestling hold known as the “Romero Special”, although with the complexity and impracticality of such a move practically demanding a compliant if not actively cooperating target, many may have doubts about the incident.

The incident occurred at a 25-person gathering at a restaurant in Nagahama City, where the policeman thought showing off his strength would be a great way to not only boost his ego but serve as “jolly good entertainment” – opting to put his colleagues in a rather strange position with a wrestling move as opposed to more normal activities.

Delighting in the event, others at the restaurant began taking pictures of the police officer’s muscular feat, though one of his “victims” were wearing a skirt at the time (though she did apparently have shorts on underneath), guaranteeing outrage from the women involved.

There has been no police clarification regarding whether the women were forced into the odd position or voluntarily allowed it, potentially elevating the incident from severe overreaction to horseplay gone severely awry…