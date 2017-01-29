RSSChannel

Yuki Himekawa Figure Gracefully Cheers

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-1

The original girls of the IdolMaster series have seemingly all been forgotten in favor of the Cinderella Girls as another idol from the mobile title has received a Kotobukiya figurine, with Yuki Himekawa demonstrating her baseball pride as she dons the game’s “Full Swing Yell” costume – buyers can strike out with the fictional girl come June.

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-1

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-2

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-3

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-4

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-5

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-6

YukiHimekawa-FullSwingYell-Cheerleader-Outfit-7

Yuki Himekawa can be pre-ordered now.



