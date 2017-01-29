RSSChannel

Witch & The Hundred Knight 2 Looking Good

WitchandHundredKnight2-Livestream-1

WitchandHundredKnight2-Livestream-2

WitchandHundredKnight2-Livestream-3

A recent livestream for the upcoming Witch & The Hundred Knight 2 has divulged more of its gameplay and mechanics, allowing those familiar with the first game to see if the sequel is worth a purchase; though the allure of the RPG’s gloriously flat witch may alone be enough…

The 20-minute livestream:

The Witch and the Hundred Knight 2 will launch on February 23rd for the PS4; a western release has yet to be announced.



