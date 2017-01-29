“Virgin-Killing” Sweater Dangerously Sexy

Another form of tantalizing female attire known as the “virgin-killing” sweater has managed to amass notoriety online, a sweater that almost completely exposes the entire backside of its wearer, certainly proving to be as sexy as the noteworthy cat-keyhole lingerie but seemingly defeating the purpose of wearing a sweater in the first place…

The sultry sweater, which is available in both grey and black:

Much like the aforementioned cat-keyhole lingerie, the virgin-killing sweater has served as the inspiration for a myriad of artists: