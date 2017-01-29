Top 30 Anime Ever, According to NHK
- Date: Jan 29, 2017 06:03 JST
In celebration of anime’s 100th anniversary, Japan’s national public broadcaster NHK has posted interim results for its top anime ranking, with western-influenced superheroes managing to surpass the almighty power of mahou shoujo.
The voting will persist until May 31st, where the final results will then be announced during a special program – here are the interim results:
3. Osomatsu-san
5. Code Geass
8. Joker Game
10. Gintama
11. Love Live! The School Idol Movie
12. Mobile Suit Gundam (TV anime)
13. Detective Conan
14. Code Geass Season 2
15. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?
16. Psycho-pass
17. Haikyu!!
18. Ginga Eiyu Densetsu
19. Revolutionary Girl Utena
20. Shingeki no Kyojin
21. Lupin the Third: Castle of Cagliostro
22. Mirai Shonen Konan
23. Digimon Adventure
24. Cowboy Bebop
25. Space Battleship Yamato
26. Clannad ~After Story~
27. Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE 1000%
28. Ghost in The Shell Stand Alone Complex
29. Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
30. Sword Art Online