Top 30 Anime Ever, According to NHK

In celebration of anime’s 100th anniversary, Japan’s national public broadcaster NHK has posted interim results for its top anime ranking, with western-influenced superheroes managing to surpass the almighty power of mahou shoujo.

The voting will persist until May 31st, where the final results will then be announced during a special program – here are the interim results:



1. Tiger & Bunny

2. Cardcaptor Sakura

3. Osomatsu-san

4. Puella Magi Madoka Magica

5. Code Geass

6. Love Live! (1st season)

7. Neon Genesis Evangelion

8. Joker Game

9. Love Live! (2nd season)

10. Gintama

11. Love Live! The School Idol Movie

12. Mobile Suit Gundam (TV anime)

13. Detective Conan

14. Code Geass Season 2

15. Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?

16. Psycho-pass

17. Haikyu!!

18. Ginga Eiyu Densetsu

19. Revolutionary Girl Utena

20. Shingeki no Kyojin

21. Lupin the Third: Castle of Cagliostro

22. Mirai Shonen Konan

23. Digimon Adventure

24. Cowboy Bebop

25. Space Battleship Yamato

26. Clannad ~After Story~

27. Uta no Prince-sama Maji LOVE 1000%

28. Ghost in The Shell Stand Alone Complex

29. Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

30. Sword Art Online