Prisma Illya 3rei BD Full of Fetishes

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-22

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-36

Beloved magical girl spin-off series Prisma Illya 3rei has explored the more “likable” sides to its antagonists by way of the 5th BD‘s bonus short, giving buyers another sultry helping of service as per the standard for BDs.

The upgraded BD iteration can be seen on the left whilst the original and less desirable AT-X broadcast can be seen on the right:

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-1

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-2

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-3

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-4

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-5

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-6

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-7

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-8

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-9

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-10

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-11

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-12

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-13

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-14

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-15

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-16

The leathery bonus short:

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-1

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-2

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-3

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-4

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-5

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-6

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-7

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-8

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-9

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-10

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-11

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-12

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-13

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-14

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-15

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-16

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-17

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-18

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-19

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-20

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-21

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-22

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-23

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-24

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-25

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-26

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-27

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-28

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-29

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-30

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-31

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-32

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-33

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-34

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-35

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-36

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-37

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-38

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-39

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Extra-40

Omake:

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-1

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-2

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-3

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-4

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-5

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-6

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-7

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-8

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-9

PrismaIllya3rei-BD5-Omake-10

Prisma Illya 3rei’s 5th BD is available now.



