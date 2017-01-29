Gun Gun Pixies Prologue “Seems Familiar…”
Gun Gun Pixies has summarized its premise by way of its prologue, which revolves around miniscule alien girls invading a girl’s dormitory to observe their lives in order to find a way to save their planet from extinction due to people refusing to marry – a situation not all that far removed from Japan and its hordes of NEETs.
The verbose prologue:
Otaku can perhaps learn the secret to a healthy social life with the launch of Gun Gun Pixies on March 23rd for the Vita.