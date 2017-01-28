Youjo Senki Re-Enlists
- Date: Jan 28, 2017 22:05 JST
- Tags: Drama, Fantasy, Image Gallery, Military, Moe, NUT, War, Youjo Senki
Despite finally being able to relax in safety, the main heroine of Youjo Senki has unsurprisingly been forced back into the gory battlefield (likely by forces beyond her comprehension), an admitted inevitability since the series revolves around war.
Omake:
"Tanya the evil"...still waiting for the evil part.
If you put aside the creepy grins, she is at most pragmatic.
I mean, she doesn't want to go to the front lines and have an easy life...WHAT A FIEND! how dares she. Oh, look, she sent to a dangerous position a couple of insubordinated soldiers, someone has to STOP her!
insubordinate soldiers who she even gave the chance to go home, instead they were stupid
this girl needs a long, long hug