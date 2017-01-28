Sankaku Apple App 1.4: Comments & History

The Apple edition of the Sankaku App now stands at 1.4, with the addition of commenting and the post edit history bringing it several essential new features.

1.4’s commenting functioning (making, viewing and voting on comments) can all be accessed from the speech bubble icon in the display of a post.

Post tag history is also fully visible, and edits can be reverted and undone just as on the main site and Android apps.

The app is freely available from Apple’s App Store now.

Apple censorship can be bypassed by turning off content filters in the account options from Sankaku Channel itself.

The Android app’s various editions are also available.

Questions or suggestions, complaints or comments, all are welcome…