Nekopara Volume 3 OP Predictably Moe

Attempting to muster up as much attention as possible, Neko Works has unleashed the full OP for Nekopara‘s 3rd upcoming volume, naturally providing viewers with an enchantingly musical experience whilst showing off the eroge’s immeasurably cute kitty girls.

Volume 3’s entire OP, which briefly details its focal cat-girls: Cinnamon and Maple:

Players can learn more about Nekopara Volume 3’s neko maidens come April 28th, with multi-language releases and a family-friendly version likely slated for release as well – pre-orders are available now.