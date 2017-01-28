Four Goddesses Online Deeply Horny

More thrilling gameplay has been divulged for MMORPG parody Four Goddesses Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune as the game’s lovable maidens traverse a hazardous dungeon, additionally besting the vile boss in the process, to hopefully motivate viewers into becoming fans of the as ever disturbingly sexualized Neptunia franchise.

The perilous trailer:

Players can entertain themselves with the next sexy entry into the Neptunia franchise once Four Goddesses Online: Cyber Dimension Neptune launches on February 9th for the PS4.