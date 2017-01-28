Emulis of the Valley of Magic Magically Rapacious

Another erotic side-scroller where the game’s vulnerable heroine can be sexually devastated by wild beasts has arrived in the form of Finish Doll’s “Emulis of the Valley of Magic“, sure to satiate the unending lusts of H-enthusiasts despite its lack of originality.

The game follows Emulis and her pursuit of becoming an accomplished witch, a journey naturally rife with dangers as the determined woman fights to show the world her strength – or lack thereof.

Players can subject the heroine of Emulis of the Valley of Magic to the lusts of the game’s horrifying monsters now.