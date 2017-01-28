Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 × Senran Kagura

The desirable shinobi girls of Senran Kagura have invaded Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 (or their costumes have at least), allowing players to dress up their favorite Dead or Alive women in cute ninja garb, an unsurprising turn of events considering Dead or Alive 5: Last Round also received Senran Kagura outfits.

The destructible costumes in all their glory:

Bikini girl title Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 and its charming Senran Kagura outfits are both available now for the PS4 and Vita.