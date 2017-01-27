Avid manga readers have selected a certain volleyball series as the likeliest poster child for Shonen Jump, with action-based works apparently proving to be less riveting than the thrill of competitive balling.

The ranking:



1. Haikyuu!!

2. Hunter X Hunter

3. Boku no Hero Academia

4. Saiki Kusuo no Sai-nan

5. World Trigger

6. Shokugeki no Soma

7. Black Clover

8. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

9. Isobe Isobee Monogatari ~Ukiyo wa Tsurai yo~

10. Hinomaru Zumou