Square Enix & Marvel Join Forces

SquareEnix-Marvel-Avengers-Game-PV-1

SquareEnix-Marvel-Avengers-Game-PV-2

SquareEnix-Marvel-Avengers-Game-PV-3

Square Enix have teamed up with Marvel to produce some super-hero titles based on their comic franchises, sure to be a match made in heaven for western super-hero fans, though the pathetic cookie-cutter and increasingly encuckened stories of most American comics coupled with the superb smartphone production values of the latest Sqare Enix titles might well mean a match made in hell for everyone else.

A trailer for their first collaborative project, based on the “The Avengers” franchise:

The game will feature an original story set in the “The Avengers” world, with more set to be revealed in 2018, along with a myriad of other collaborative games – for which platforms no explanation is likely needed at this point.



