Solid Gold Ultraman Bust = $1,000,000

Ultraman‘s 50th anniversary has prompted the franchise’s creators to celebrate (or perhaps milk the series) by offering up a solid gold bust of the noteworthy hero himself, a marvel that will surely serve as the centerpiece of any obsessed sentai otaku’s collection – if they had million dollars required to attain it.

Naturally, only one golden bust is available for sale, but those who are unfortunately too poor to purchase it can instead opt for a gold coin set featuring several of Ultraman’s various older iterations – with only 50 available at the cost of some $9,000 a piece:

50 golden plaques can also be purchased for $4,500 each:

The items will be on display at GINZA TANAKA’s main store until the end of the month.