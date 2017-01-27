Seiren Brimming With Romance
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jan 27, 2017 20:21 JST
- Tags: Drama, Gokumi, Image Gallery, Romance, Schoolgirls, Seiren
The romantic focus of Seiren has at last hit its peak as the show’s main couple finally share a loving kiss, concluding on a rather unrealistic turn of events that can only happen in such fictional works and leaving many curious as to what the rest of the show will revolve around.
Omake:
OMG :D
talking about unrealistic turn of events :D
if this anime had even a slightest bit of realism, no girl would ever even talk with that looser :)