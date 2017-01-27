RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Jappydolls


Seiren Brimming With Romance

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-1

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-2

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-3

The romantic focus of Seiren has at last hit its peak as the show’s main couple finally share a loving kiss, concluding on a rather unrealistic turn of events that can only happen in such fictional works and leaving many curious as to what the rest of the show will revolve around.

Seiren-Episode4-1

Seiren-Episode4-2

Seiren-Episode4-3

Seiren-Episode4-4

Seiren-Episode4-5

Seiren-Episode4-6

Seiren-Episode4-7

Seiren-Episode4-8

Seiren-Episode4-9

Seiren-Episode4-10

Seiren-Episode4-11

Seiren-Episode4-12

Seiren-Episode4-13

Seiren-Episode4-14

Seiren-Episode4-15

Seiren-Episode4-16

Seiren-Episode4-17

Seiren-Episode4-18

Seiren-Episode4-19

Seiren-Episode4-20

Seiren-Episode4-21

Seiren-Episode4-22

Seiren-Episode4-23

Seiren-Episode4-24

Seiren-Episode4-25

Seiren-Episode4-26

Seiren-Episode4-27

Seiren-Episode4-28

Seiren-Episode4-29

Seiren-Episode4-30

Seiren-Episode4-31

Seiren-Episode4-32

Seiren-Episode4-33

Seiren-Episode4-34

Seiren-Episode4-35

Seiren-Episode4-36

Seiren-Episode4-37

Seiren-Episode4-38

Omake:

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-1

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-2

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-3

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-4

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-5

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-6

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-7

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-8

Seiren-Episode4-Omake-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:09 27/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    OMG :D
    talking about unrealistic turn of events :D
    if this anime had even a slightest bit of realism, no girl would ever even talk with that looser :)

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Nep-Nep Connect OP Bubbling Over
    Momo Kyun Sword Peachy Beach Service
    NGP vs 3DS Resolution & Size Comparison
    One-Punch Man Plays Dirty
    “Cure Cosplay Collection” Cheeky Cosplay Fashion Show
    Elsa Granhiert Cosplay by Olivie Sexy & Dangerous
    Mizugi Idol Gallery
    Sleeping Chinese


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments