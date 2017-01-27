Peach Beach Splash’s Bukkake Arsenal

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash has unveiled all the moistening armaments that the game’s scantily clad shinobi will have at their disposal, most of which vary little from their bullet-dispensing equivalents – a detail that players are likely willing to disregard given that these firearms are meant to soak a woman in fluids.

A plethora of PVs depicting the water guns in action:

Players can look forward to drenching the maidens of Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash with their fluids on March 16th for the PS4; a western release is also currently in the works.