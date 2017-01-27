RSSChannel

KonoSuba 2 Hardcore RPG Anime

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-3

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-7

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-4

The gut-busting humor of KonoSuba 2 has ventured forth into the dark depths of a dungeon as Kazuma and Aqua play a primary role with the show’s 3rd airing, sure to make some wonder when the anime’s fetish-driven Darkness will make her lust-filled return…

KonoSuba2-Episode3-1

KonoSuba2-Episode3-2

KonoSuba2-Episode3-3

KonoSuba2-Episode3-4

KonoSuba2-Episode3-5

KonoSuba2-Episode3-6

KonoSuba2-Episode3-7

KonoSuba2-Episode3-8

KonoSuba2-Episode3-9

KonoSuba2-Episode3-10

KonoSuba2-Episode3-11

KonoSuba2-Episode3-12

KonoSuba2-Episode3-13

KonoSuba2-Episode3-14

KonoSuba2-Episode3-15

KonoSuba2-Episode3-16

KonoSuba2-Episode3-17

KonoSuba2-Episode3-18

KonoSuba2-Episode3-19

KonoSuba2-Episode3-20

KonoSuba2-Episode3-21

KonoSuba2-Episode3-22

KonoSuba2-Episode3-23

KonoSuba2-Episode3-24

KonoSuba2-Episode3-25

KonoSuba2-Episode3-26

KonoSuba2-Episode3-27

KonoSuba2-Episode3-28

KonoSuba2-Episode3-29

KonoSuba2-Episode3-30

KonoSuba2-Episode3-31

KonoSuba2-Episode3-32

KonoSuba2-Episode3-33

KonoSuba2-Episode3-34

KonoSuba2-Episode3-35

KonoSuba2-Episode3-36

KonoSuba2-Episode3-37

KonoSuba2-Episode3-38

KonoSuba2-Episode3-39

KonoSuba2-Episode3-40

KonoSuba2-Episode3-41

KonoSuba2-Episode3-42

KonoSuba2-Episode3-43

KonoSuba2-Episode3-44

KonoSuba2-Episode3-45

KonoSuba2-Episode3-46

KonoSuba2-Episode3-47

KonoSuba2-Episode3-48

KonoSuba2-Episode3-49

KonoSuba2-Episode3-50

KonoSuba2-Episode3-51

KonoSuba2-Episode3-52

KonoSuba2-Episode3-53

Omake:

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-1

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-2

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-3

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-4

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-5

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-6

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-7

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-8

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-9

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-10

KonoSuba2-Episode3-Omake-11



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:00 27/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm getting a bit tired of the lack of progression in this anime. Everytime they get money or shit it's all spent on some BS.

