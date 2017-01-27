KonoSuba 2 Hardcore RPG Anime
Jan 27, 2017
The gut-busting humor of KonoSuba 2 has ventured forth into the dark depths of a dungeon as Kazuma and Aqua play a primary role with the show’s 3rd airing, sure to make some wonder when the anime’s fetish-driven Darkness will make her lust-filled return…
Omake:
I'm getting a bit tired of the lack of progression in this anime. Everytime they get money or shit it's all spent on some BS.