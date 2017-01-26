Top 20 Most Touching Anime & Manga
This freshest of rankings has compiled anime and manga series according to their emotional impact, causing one particular tragedy about loss to easily secure first place, followed by numerous other depressing pieces – just the thing for those getting a little too tired of winning so much lately.
1. AnoHana
2. Clannad
4. Gintama
5. Angel Beats!
9. Love Live!
10. Haikyuu!!
11. Naruto
12. K-ON!
13. Sword Art Online
14. Natsume Yuujinchou
15. Madoka Magica
16. Re:Zero
17. Tokyo Ghoul
18. Kuroko no Basket
19. Kimi no Na wa
20. Shingeki no Kyojin
Gintama? Okay, I thought it was a comedy.
What the fuck is Love live doing here?