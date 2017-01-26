RSSChannel

Top 20 Most Touching Anime & Manga

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-5

This freshest of rankings has compiled anime and manga series according to their emotional impact, causing one particular tragedy about loss to easily secure first place, followed by numerous other depressing pieces – just the thing for those getting a little too tired of winning so much lately.

The ranking:


1. AnoHana

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-1

2. Clannad

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-2

3. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-3

4. Gintama

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-4

5. Angel Beats!

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-5

6. Plastic Memories

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-6

7. Nagi no Asukara

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-7

8. Ansatsu Kyoushitsu

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-8

9. Love Live!

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-9

10. Haikyuu!!

Top20-Most-Touching-Anime-Manga-2017-10

11. Naruto

12. K-ON!

13. Sword Art Online

14. Natsume Yuujinchou

15. Madoka Magica

16. Re:Zero

17. Tokyo Ghoul

18. Kuroko no Basket

19. Kimi no Na wa

20. Shingeki no Kyojin



    2 Comments
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    05:58 26/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Gintama? Okay, I thought it was a comedy.

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:54 26/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What the fuck is Love live doing here?

