Top 20 Most Touching Anime & Manga

This freshest of rankings has compiled anime and manga series according to their emotional impact, causing one particular tragedy about loss to easily secure first place, followed by numerous other depressing pieces – just the thing for those getting a little too tired of winning so much lately.

The ranking:



1. AnoHana

2. Clannad

3. Shigatsu wa Kimi no Uso

4. Gintama

5. Angel Beats!

6. Plastic Memories

7. Nagi no Asukara

8. Ansatsu Kyoushitsu

9. Love Live!

10. Haikyuu!!

11. Naruto

12. K-ON!

13. Sword Art Online

14. Natsume Yuujinchou

15. Madoka Magica

16. Re:Zero

17. Tokyo Ghoul

18. Kuroko no Basket

19. Kimi no Na wa

20. Shingeki no Kyojin