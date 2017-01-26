Tekken 7 Eliza Debut “Transforming Breasts?”
- Date: Jan 26, 2017 05:10 JST
- Tags: Fighting Games, Namco Bandai, Oppai, PC Gaming, PS4, Tekken, Trailer, Xbox One
Another former Tekken character will be making its return in Tekken 7 as demonstrated by this action-packed trailer, bringing back busty vampiress Eliza and showcasing a variety of her suggestive moves, though many have noticed that her breasts mysteriously change size throughout the trailer – which has been hypothesized to be a “feature” amongst the more credulous.
Eliza’s rather dark and vampiric trailer:
Those that pre-order Tekken 7 will also receive Eliza as a bonus; the game will launch for PC, PS4 and Xbox One on June 2nd.
Those are werebreasts. They shapeshift similar to werewolf body.
Oh she's pretty sexy.