Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone Pajama Pack Emerges

A new set of warm and fuzzy modules are on their way to Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone, with a variety of pajamas soon being available for players to dress their beloved Vocaloids in – marking the first slumberwear set for the title, perhaps lacking only in the lingerie area.

A brief glimpse at the uniquely-designed pajama modules:

Players can experience the rhythm game madness of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone for the PS4 now; the new pajamas are also available now.