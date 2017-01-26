Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone Pajama Pack Emerges
- Date: Jan 26, 2017 05:03 JST
A new set of warm and fuzzy modules are on their way to Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone, with a variety of pajamas soon being available for players to dress their beloved Vocaloids in – marking the first slumberwear set for the title, perhaps lacking only in the lingerie area.
A brief glimpse at the uniquely-designed pajama modules:
Players can experience the rhythm game madness of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone for the PS4 now; the new pajamas are also available now.