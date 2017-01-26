RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Wolfheinrich


Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone Pajama Pack Emerges

ProjectDivaArcadeFutureTone-Pajama-Update-1

ProjectDivaArcadeFutureTone-Pajama-Update-2

ProjectDivaArcadeFutureTone-Pajama-Update-3

A new set of warm and fuzzy modules are on their way to Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone, with a variety of pajamas soon being available for players to dress their beloved Vocaloids in – marking the first slumberwear set for the title, perhaps lacking only in the lingerie area.

A brief glimpse at the uniquely-designed pajama modules:

Players can experience the rhythm game madness of Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Arcade Future Tone for the PS4 now; the new pajamas are also available now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    AKB48’s Atsuko Maeda “Totally Ugly” Without Makeup
    Luxurious Charlotte Lingerie Figure
    Bayonetta Spectral Groping
    Bakuman Live Action Movie Previewed
    Ueyama Michirou
    Thong & Miniskirt Idol Gallery
    Rem & Ram Cosplay Ever Enchanting
    Keito Nichi Meganekko Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments