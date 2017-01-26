Monster Hunter XX × Sailor Moon

The DLC-heavy Monster Hunter series has obtained a PV for some collaboration items slated to arrive for the upcoming Monster Hunter XX, blessing the monster-slaying title with the power of mahou shoujo and certainly jumping the gun considering the game has yet to even be released yet…

A PV showing off the wealth of Sailor Moon items that players can obtain, which have been released in celebration of Sailor Moon’s 25th anniversary:

Players can slay gargantuan beasts come Monster Hunter XX’s launch on March 18th for the 3DS.