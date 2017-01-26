RSSChannel

Recruiting

Misty-Stix

Wolfheinrich


Monster Hunter XX × Sailor Moon

MonsterHunterXX-SailorMoon-Trailer-1

MonsterHunterXX-SailorMoon-Trailer-2

MonsterHunterXX-SailorMoon-Trailer-3

The DLC-heavy Monster Hunter series has obtained a PV for some collaboration items slated to arrive for the upcoming Monster Hunter XX, blessing the monster-slaying title with the power of mahou shoujo and certainly jumping the gun considering the game has yet to even be released yet…

A PV showing off the wealth of Sailor Moon items that players can obtain, which have been released in celebration of Sailor Moon’s 25th anniversary:

Players can slay gargantuan beasts come Monster Hunter XX’s launch on March 18th for the 3DS.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    03:23 26/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Finally! Divine cat justice.

    Reply to Manuel


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    AKB48’s Atsuko Maeda “Totally Ugly” Without Makeup
    Luxurious Charlotte Lingerie Figure
    Bayonetta Spectral Groping
    Bakuman Live Action Movie Previewed
    Ueyama Michirou
    Thong & Miniskirt Idol Gallery
    Rem & Ram Cosplay Ever Enchanting
    Keito Nichi Meganekko Cosplay


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments