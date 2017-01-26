Maid Gym: “Maids Help You Pump Iron!”

The first ever maid gym – what some may argue to be a healthier use of the overly abundant maid fetish – has recently been announced and will soon open its doors in Akihabara, allowing both flabby otaku and aspiring body-builders alike to travel the the road to fitness with a cute maid-girl in tow.

Apparently the idea emerged in the form of a crowdfunding campaign that easily attained its goal, likely due to the grand appeal that maids have acquired over the years – an example video of what training with a cute maid-girl will be like:

Potential members will initially need to pay a ¥10,000 membership fee, while 50-minute sessions will cost an additional ¥7,500 – a rather expensive endeavor much akin to hiring a personal trainer, but with the benefits of having a cute meido praising the individual every step of the way.

An official launch date has yet to be determined.