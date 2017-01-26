RSSChannel

Keijo BD Boasts Micro-Bikini Bonus

Keijo-BD3-Extra-9

Keijo-BD3-Extra-11

Keijo-BD3-Extra-12

Butt-on-butt competition series Keijo has provided fans with its sexy 3rd BD release, seemingly altering little from the original TV run in classic miservision BD style but boasting a rather alluring bonus short featuring a micro-bikini, hopefully making up for the BD’s enduring lack of nudity…

Keijo-BD3-2

Keijo-BD3-1

Keijo-BD3-3

Keijo-BD3-4

Keijo-BD3-5

Keijo-BD3-6

Keijo-BD3-7

Keijo-BD3-8

Keijo-BD3-9

Keijo-BD3-10

Keijo-BD3-11

Keijo-BD3-12

Keijo-BD3-13

Keijo-BD3-14

Keijo-BD3-15

Keijo-BD3-16

Keijo-BD3-17

Keijo-BD3-18

Keijo-BD3-19

Keijo-BD3-20

Keijo-BD3-21

Keijo-BD3-22

Keijo-BD3-23

Keijo-BD3-24

Keijo-BD3-25

Keijo-BD3-26

Keijo-BD3-27

Keijo-BD3-28

Keijo-BD3-29

Keijo-BD3-30

Keijo-BD3-31

Keijo-BD3-32

Keijo-BD3-33

Keijo-BD3-34

Keijo-BD3-35

Keijo-BD3-36

Keijo-BD3-37

Keijo-BD3-38

Keijo-BD3-39

Keijo-BD3-40

Keijo-BD3-41

Keijo-BD3-42

Keijo-BD3-43

Keijo-BD3-44

Keijo-BD3-45

Keijo-BD3-46

Keijo-BD3-47

Keijo-BD3-48

Keijo-BD3-49

Keijo-BD3-50

Keijo-BD3-51

Keijo-BD3-52

Keijo-BD3-53

Keijo-BD3-54

Keijo-BD3-55

Keijo-BD3-56

Keijo-BD3-57

Keijo-BD3-58

Keijo-BD3-59

Keijo-BD3-60

The micro-bikini bonus:

Keijo-BD3-Extra-1

Keijo-BD3-Extra-2

Keijo-BD3-Extra-3

Keijo-BD3-Extra-4

Keijo-BD3-Extra-5

Keijo-BD3-Extra-6

Keijo-BD3-Extra-7

Keijo-BD3-Extra-8

Keijo-BD3-Extra-9

Keijo-BD3-Extra-10

Keijo-BD3-Extra-11

Keijo-BD3-Extra-12

Keijo-BD3-Extra-13

Keijo-BD3-Extra-14

Keijo-BD3-Extra-15

Omake:

Keijo-BD3-Omake-1

Keijo-BD3-Omake-2

Keijo-BD3-Omake-3

Keijo-BD3-Omake-4

Keijo-BD3-Omake-5

Keijo-BD3-Omake-6

Keijo-BD3-Omake-7

Keijo-BD3-Omake-8

Keijo-BD3-Omake-9

Keijo fans can appreciate the sexiness of the series a 2nd time with the anime’s 3rd BD now.



    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    06:00 26/01/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Girl in red bikini is fuckable, you gotta admit.

    Reply to Manuel


