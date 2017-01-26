Keijo BD Boasts Micro-Bikini Bonus

Butt-on-butt competition series Keijo has provided fans with its sexy 3rd BD release, seemingly altering little from the original TV run in classic miservision BD style but boasting a rather alluring bonus short featuring a micro-bikini, hopefully making up for the BD’s enduring lack of nudity…

The micro-bikini bonus:

Omake:

Keijo fans can appreciate the sexiness of the series a 2nd time with the anime’s 3rd BD now.